The school year may be over, but the work hasn't slowed for Limestone County Schools or its newest superintendent, Randy Shearouse.
Shearouse's first official day in the new job was June 1, and he said his first week has been busy but great. In addition to meeting with principals and learning more about the district, he got a chance to meet with some of the parents and students who make up the district.
"Everyone has been very welcoming," he said.
During a visit to Piney Chapel Elementary School, Shearouse got to help hand out some of the more than 150 pizzas donated by Pizza Hut to Piney Chapel families. He said he enjoyed getting to talk with the kids and hear how eager they were to be back in the classroom.
"I hope that can take place Aug. 7," Shearouse said. "I think it reiterates the importance of that relationship between parents and teachers and students. ... You'd think kids would be ready to be away from school, but that was not the case. They were ready to go back."
He said he looks forward to visiting each school building and having one-on-one meetings with principals over the next few weeks. Having the time to find out what's happening at each school and if there are any issues to work on is one of the reasons he's glad he started at the beginning of summer vacation in the county, he said.
"It allows me to gather a lot of information and see where we want to go as a school district, as a school board and as a great team working together," Shearouse said, adding he wants to know the community well before he starts suggesting any changes. "You're always going to have ideas, but you want to make sure that's in line with what the community wants here in Limestone County."
His first official board meeting as superintendent is set for 6 p.m. tonight at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex in Athens. He's already watched parts of previous meetings to get an idea of what to expect.
Shearouse is coming to Limestone County from Effingham County, Georgia, where he also served as superintendent. He announced his intent to retire from the Georgia district earlier this year, and he was glad he got to hand out diplomas one last time at Effingham County's graduation ceremonies before leaving the district.
It's something he's done at every graduation for 15 years, he said, "so I was happy to have that opportunity."
His final day there was May 29, and though it was bittersweet, Shearouse said he was excited to make the drive to Alabama and get started in Limestone County. He and his wife have already chosen a home in the county, but she has one more year to go in Effingham County before she can retire and move here permanently.
"We're looking forward to becoming part of the community," Shearouse said.
Tonight's board meeting can be viewed by visiting bit.ly/LimestoneLiveStream to watch live or bit.ly/LCSonYouTube afterward. Shearouse can be reached at randy.shearouse@lcsk12.org.
