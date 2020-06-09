Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.