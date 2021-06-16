Limestone County Schools' CHOW bus is officially out of commission, but thanks to a grant from No Kid Hungry, the system's child nutrition program will soon have a new van and new equipment to help ensure children throughout its district have access to meals even when school isn't in session.
CNP Director Teresa Rogers applied for $18,600 earlier this year for equipment to help schools provide meals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She received a phone call asking for more information about her application, then got an email a couple weeks ago congratulating her on being awarded the grant — for $40,000.
"I was so excited," Rogers said Tuesday. "... It's going to help us and make things better in the cafeteria for the kids, and it's all about the kids and giving them the opportunity to have the hot, nutritious meals they deserve every day in school."
Students were already given access to breakfast and lunch at no cost during the pandemic through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but there were many remote learners who weren't visiting a school to get food, Rogers said.
"I didn't know if they had food or not, and that was a concern of mine," she said.
With the grant funding, she hopes to purchase a van and equipment that will allow CNP workers to provide meals during the summer and even to students' neighborhoods as needed. The funding can also be used to purchase warmers, racks and other items that will help with transporting food to and from schools in the district or providing supper meals for after-school or athletic programs.
"Our district wants to reach as many kids as we can," Rogers said. "This can also be used for the emergency programs," such as meal distribution after severe weather has shut down a school.
Currently, LCS is offering summer meal pickup at Blue Springs Elementary to anyone 18 or younger Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast is available 8–8:30 a.m., and lunch is available from 11 a.m. until noon.
Starting June 21, meals will also be available at Cedar Hill and Piney Chapel elementary schools at the same times. All meals must be picked up at the school and eaten off-campus, Rogers said. The summer meal program ends July 9.
For more information, call 256-998-5165.
