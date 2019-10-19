Limestone County Schools received a B on the most recent state report card, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Education.
Limestone's score of 85 is a three-point improvement over last year. Superintendent Tom Sisk commended everyone in the district for their work in achieving those three extra points.
"For a third year in a row, our district has scored above average with a B," Sisk said. "In the face of larger numbers of students facing academic and financial struggles, our district continues to show growth."
Of the 16 schools in the district, most received a B on their individual report cards. Creekside Elementary and Primary were the only two schools to receive an A.
Creekside Elementary Principal Dana Rhinehart said it was an honor to be the first school in Limestone County to get an A since the state started the report card system three years ago.
"I am incredibly proud of our teachers and students for this outstanding accomplishment," Rhinehart said. "I am thankful for supportive parents who work with us to make sure students are at school every day. I'm grateful for parents and teachers who work ... to make our school a better place and to ensure every child has what they need to be successful at school."
The state report cards serve as a way for officials, parents and students to view data, compare school systems and track improvements across several categories. The report cards include information about the percentage of students proficient in certain subjects, academic growth and chronic absenteeism. They also include demographics about the school and school system, and the credentials and experience of educators at the school.
"We hope this can be used as a catapult to jump-start conversations about what is working in public schools as well as identifying areas that may need support and/or additional resources," State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said in a statement.
A complete list of school report cards in Alabama can be viewed at the state department website.
