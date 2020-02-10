It's been two weeks since the Limestone County Schools executive director of human resources was placed on paid administrative leave, and officials have yet to say why. Meanwhile, the employee in question has his own theory — retaliation.
In a statement released Feb. 7, attorney Shane Sears explains he and his client, LCS HR director Mark Isley, have yet to receive a statement as to why Isley was put on paid leave or is under investigation by the system. Isley was hired by the Limestone County Board of Education in September 2018 and was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 27 while the board conducted "an internal investigation concerning Isley and his employment with Limestone County Schools."
Sears said his client believes the decision may be retaliation for him contacting the Alabama State Department of Education about a teacher hiring recommendation. Emails provided by Sears show Isley was contacted about misinformation regarding a position and Isley discussed the issue with someone at ALSDE.
Specifically, the emails say multiple individuals applied for the job, three qualified applicants were found, but an unqualified applicant would be recommended by LCS Interim Superintendent Mike Owens for hire. The News Courier was unable to confirm before press deadline if the individual discussed in the emails and the individual hired for the position are the same person.
Either way, Sears said seeking the state's advice is why his client isn't in the office today.
"We believe Dr. Isley's being placed on administrative leave is a retaliatory action by Mr. Owens due to Dr. Isley seeking advice from the State Department of Education to ensure that the decision to hire a teaching candidate did not violate state and federal law," Sears said in the Feb. 7 statement. "Mr. Owens engaged in these practices (of recommending the candidate for hire) even after being warned by Dr. Isley that certain teacher candidates were not qualified to teach the children of Limestone County."
Sears said Owens further retaliated against Isley by celebrating his 70th birthday with staff in Isley's office. The office includes a large wooden conference table, and Sears said a photo posted Jan. 31 to social media shows Owens and other employees using the table and office space for a birthday celebration.
"Why would Mr. Owens allow use of Dr. Isley's office if he was 'under investigation?'" Sears said.
Owens declined to comment on either allegation, saying he considers privacy in personnel matters an issue of "high regard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.