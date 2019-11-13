Many officials thought the Mazda-Toyota manufacturing plant and its suppliers would bring remarkable growth to Limestone County Schools, but a recent demographics report says that may not be the case.
In fact, a district used for comparison in the report saw a decline in student enrollment after a similar change in its area.
"A lot of people are wondering how (the new industry)'s going to affect enrollment in Limestone County Schools, and the short answer is: I don't think all that much," said Steve Bennett, who presented RKR Planning Service's demographic findings to the Limestone County Board of Education during its Nov. 7 work session.
Bennett explained there were several factors that went into that answer, from census and housing data to enrollment history and school building capacities. They even looked at the number of new building permits in the county.
"It gives you a sense of the trends in the county," Bennett said.
RKR then looked at other districts to see what happened after similar announcements. Troup County, Georgia, sits about an hour from Auburn, Alabama, and boasts a county seat similar in population to Athens. All students are part of the same public school district, unlike Limestone County, where students might have a Limestone address but attend a Huntsville, Madison, Decatur or Athens school.
When Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Inc. came to the area in 2009, Bennett said, it brought more than 14,000 new jobs. School enrollment was a different story.
"When you look at enrollment from 2009 through '19, there's actually been a decrease in school enrollment, which is hard to believe," he said. "It increased for a couple of years, and then it decreased."
Bennett said the lack of change was because many of the employees who took jobs at the plant were already residents of Troup County and nearby areas, meaning their school-age children were already students in those school systems. He told board members to expect about the same in Limestone County.
Other findings
In addition to bursting that bubble, Bennett revealed other issues board members can consider when planning for the district's future. According to RKR, the ratio of children born in Limestone County to kindergarten students five years later is declining.
Even lower is the ratio to first grade six years later.
RKR found between 976 and 1,060 live births in Limestone County between 2008 and 2013. However, at the district's best, only 70.8% of the 998 live births in 2010 went on to attend kindergarten at a Limestone County school.
The most recent figures are only a few thousandths shy of being the lowest in the report.
"Almost 63% of those kids are ending up in kindergarten five years later," Bennett said, "and only 60% are ending up in Limestone County Schools in first grade."
When it came to school building capacity, Bennett originally predicted Ardmore and Elkmont schools to be overcapacity by the 2029-2030 school year. However, as board members discussed the findings, it was determined RKR's formula did not match the district's.
Bennett said RKR counted each classroom in a school building and multiplied that number by 16 or 17 students. They did not include portable classrooms. LCS, however, uses 29 students per high school classroom and counts portable classrooms in determining a school's capacity.
That said, even with nearly half the students per classroom and fewer classroom spaces included, RKR's analysis showed some schools may be at 60% capacity or less by the 2029-2030 school year. Clements High, Blue Springs Elementary and Johnson Elementary were each projected to be at around 55% capacity.
The board's next work session will be Dec. 3. All work sessions and meetings are public. Visit https://bit.ly/LCBOEagenda for items discussed at previous work sessions or meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.