A 4% pay raise for employees will take up a large portion of the $10-million spending increase included in the budget presented Tuesday to the Limestone County Board of Education, according to officials.
The pay raise, which takes effect Oct. 1, was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature and applies to all education employees. Kim Hubbard, chief school financial officer for Limestone County Schools, said the district currently has between 1,000 and 1,100 employees who would receive the cost-of-living adjustment.
She told board members Tuesday the salary increase was a large portion of what added up to a proposal of more than $10 million in additional spending compared to last year's budget. The approved budget for FY2019 listed about $72 million in general fund expenditures, while the budget proposed Tuesday listed $82.9 million.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said “the lion's share” of the increase concerns the pay raise, but another large portion involves $2.5 million received from the state's Education Trust Fund in FY2019. Sisk called it “one-time money” that had to be spent in FY2020.
Hubbard told The News Courier on Wednesday that while it was part of the expenditures in the proposed budget for FY2020, it had been listed as part of the revenue for FY2019, canceling it out. The remainder of the increased spending will be split among curriculum, technology, transportation, security and other expenditures.
Board member Ed Winter voiced concern during the budget hearing that curriculum would receive less than a quarter-million of the $10-million increase. Brad Lewis, executive director of curriculum and instruction, explained he asked Hubbard to increase each line item by 10% and thought the department had a good plan.
“We've got a good plan and we've just got to continue what we're doing,” Lewis said. “It's real easy to spend a lot of money on a lot of different things and have too many things. That's one of the things we realized once we started having our budget crisis: we had a lot of things that people weren't using.”
Hubbard emphasized that the budget proposed Tuesday was just that — a proposal.
“If there are any changes, additions or deletions we need to talk about, we can talk about it,” she said. “This isn't Kim's budget. This is our budget.”
A second public budget hearing will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Clinton Street courthouse annex, after which board members will vote whether to approve the FY2020 budget.
