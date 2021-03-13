A call for the resignation of every member of the Limestone County Board of Education served as the opening public comment Tuesday during the board's work session.
Melissa Belt said the board had been "anything but open and transparent" and had instead failed the community and students when they didn't notice or prevent a former superintendent from participating in a scheme to falsify attendance numbers for increased state funding.
"You failed to protect the integrity of this board and our school leaders. You failed those kids who were victims of the predators you were paying, every one of you," Belt said. "I'm asking you all to resign today."
The request follows an indictment announced in February that alleged former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk was part of a multiyear scheme. For his part, Sisk faces one count of conspiring to commit a wire or mail fraud.
The 80-page indictment states Sisk was introduced to Greg Corkren of Educational Opportunities and Management LLC by Athens City Schools' then-superintendent Trey Holladay in July 2016. That same month, Sisk recommended LCBOE approve a contract with EdOp that would pay $45 per student per month during the 2016-2017 school year.
The contract said EdOp would assist LCVS by managing data and devices for students, enrolling students, finding facilities for student testing or support services, communicating with students' parents or guardians, providing virtual instruction consulting services, providing student mentors and monitoring student progress.
This was deemed necessary because LCS anticipated "a significant number of LCVS full-time and guest enrollment students in the Marengo County, Alabama area" during that school year, and LCS would need "assistance with respect to the logistics and administrative issues presented by serving the Students."
The contract noted EdOp would be responsible for paying any attorney fees, lawsuit settlements or penalties that might be brought against LCS as a result of EdOp's "provision of the Services," even after the contract term ended.
Of the seven-member board, five of its current members — Anthony Hilliard, Earl Glaze, Bret McGill, Charles Shoulders and Bradley Young — were on the board when the contract was approved. Ronald Christ joined the board in November 2016, after payments were already being made to EdOp, and Dr. Belinda Maples was elected in November 2020, years after the payments ended.
Belt asked the board Tuesday if no one who was on the board in July 2016 thought it odd that so many students would be coming from a specific county or that LCS was paying more than originally agreed upon to EdOp. According to the indictment, the board approved the contract, then Sisk and Corkren modified the agreement to reflect payments of $55 per student per month without board approval.
"There had to be a line item increase," she said. "Did nobody see it?"
Financial statements for September 2016 were approved by the board in December 2016 and show a payment to EdOp for $16,995. Records for the next five months list five additional payments of $20,680 each, including two payments in January 2017.
At $55 per student, that would mean services were being provided for 376 students when payments ended. The indictment says Corkren approached a Monroe Academy official and offered to exchange LCS laptops, software access and monetary payments, among other benefits, for the student information needed to enroll Monroe Academy students in LCVS.
However, while the Monroe Academy headmaster completed and signed the forms, officials have said it was without parents or students knowing the student's information was being sent to LCS. At a press conference announcing the indictment, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said some of the scheme's victims had never visited or even heard of Limestone County.
As for where the money went, the indictment states Corkren made payments from EdOp to multiple private schools, including Monroe Academy, and to various other organizations and individuals, including "Charity A." The charity is not identified by name in the indictment but is said to have been affiliated with Sisk and to have received a check worth about $15,000 in January 2017.
About two weeks after the check was received, the charity wired about $13,000 to Sisk's personal account, according to the indictment.
Board reaction
After Belt and another resident finished speaking, Hilliard read a statement on behalf of the board, reiterating that no one currently employed with the school system has been criminally indicted. Of the six who were indicted, Sisk was the only individual named as being an LCS employee when the scheme took place. He left LCS in 2019 to pursue a job in Tennessee.
The statement also noted that LCS' average daily membership was corrected during the 2016-2017 school year "to accurately report the correct number of students in Limestone County schools."
"As a result of this correction, no state funds were received by the District for virtual students who were removed from the Average Daily Membership count," the statement reads. "Computers which were distributed to assist virtual students in 2016-2017 were also returned to the District."
The ADM count is used to determine how much funding is received from the state's Education Trust Fund. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross, LCS would have received $1.1 million in overpayment had the numbers not been corrected.
Hilliard told The News Courier on Friday that he was surprised to learn of the indictment. He said the board relies on its chief schools financial officer, the only school employee other than the superintendent who reports directly to the board, to make sure payments are for the amount approved.
Hilliard said when the amount paid to EdOp was changed between July and September 2016, no one alerted the board.
"We didn't know to look," he said. "... We only know what's presented to us, and nothing was ever shown to us."
He said they would be monitoring such things "a little bit closer now," adding there had been changes in the department since the 2016-2017 school year referenced in the indictment. Ann Swanner, who was CSFO when the payments were made to EdOp and signed off on the financial records for those months, retired from LCS in December 2017.
Trial date set
Six individuals are named in the indictment — Sisk; Holladay; retired ACS teacher and Holladay's wife, Deborah Holladay; Corkren; ACS Executive Director of Planning Rick Carter; and former Marengo Academy football coach Webb Tutt. Each is charged with one count of conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud.
On that charge alone, if convicted, they face a maximum sentence of five years' imprisonment plus "substantial monetary penalties and restitution," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Along with the conspiracy charge, four of the six are charged as follows:
• Trey Holladay — 88 counts of wire fraud and 35 counts of aggravated identity theft;
• Deborah Holladay — Six counts of wire fraud;
• Carter — 86 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft; and
• Corkren — One count of aggravated identity theft.
Each member has entered a plea of not guilty for their respective charges. Records show a pretrial conference has been set for 2 p.m. July 21 via telephone conference, with trial to begin 10 a.m. Sept. 13 in Montgomery before U.S. District Judge Myron H. Thompson.
