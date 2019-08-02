An email making rounds through the Limestone County Schools community this week claims there's a new bathroom policy set to begin Monday when school starts, but officials said Thursday the report is not true.
The email claims "multiple trusted sources" have reported the Limestone County Board of Education, under the direction of Superintendent Tom Sisk, will implement a policy starting Monday that would allow students to use bathrooms, locker areas, showers and other gender-specific areas that match their self-identified gender instead of the gender assigned to them at birth.
"The details likely have not even been finalized, but if the policy implementation follows guidelines recommended by LGBTQAI activist organizations advising the school board, then the new invasive access for males will extend to school sports and academic teams," the email reads. "If those school teams travel overnight and the students share hotel rooms as is common, then the new policy would naturally assume that the biologically male students identifying as female, will be roomed with female students."
LGBTQAI is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, allied or asexual and intersex. The email goes on to say the school would violate students' and employees' First Amendment rights by punishing those who fail to use a transgender student's preferred pronouns. It calls for anyone reading the email to contact Sisk and members of the board to protest the policy.
However, Sisk and LCBOE Chairman Bret McGill said the policy doesn't exist.
No proposal for such a policy exists, either.
In a statement signed by Sisk and McGill, released Thursday to The News Courier, LCS and the board said the email is simply not accurate.
"The Superintendent has not proposed, nor has the Board considered, any such policy," the statement said. "It is the goal of the Board to provide a safe, supportive and respectful environment for all of our students so that they are able to reach their full potential."
Sisk called the email a distraction from the district's main job of educating children. According to the statement, concerns brought to the superintendent's or board's attention are handled on a case-by-case basis.
The board holds public meetings throughout the year. Visit https://bit.ly/LCBOEagenda for a public list of each meeting's agenda, including proposed and approved policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.