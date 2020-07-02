Elkmont High principal Bill Tribble will soon be moving to the Limestone County Schools' Central Office as the system's new executive director of human resources.
The Limestone County Board of Education approved the action during its Tuesday meeting. Tribble has been the principal at Elkmont High since March 2016, and he served as an assistant principal, educator and athletic director at East Limestone High before that.
He told The News Courier on Wednesday that having such a strong tie to Limestone County made it that much more meaningful to be chosen for this position. Not only has he spent several years as an educator here, he's also a graduate of East Limestone High, and his children graduated from East as well.
"I feel like I have an appreciation for Limestone County that maybe someone outside the county might not have," Tribble said. "It's a dream job of mine, and I'm so grateful the board gave me an opportunity to serve in this position."
He admitted he's still got a lot to learn, as this is the highest position he's held so far in his career, but he's excited and looking forward to the challenge. He said the team working with him in the central office and in the HR department has been a huge help, and he's grateful for the support he's received from Randy Shearouse, the system's new superintendent.
"It's a lot to digest, and I have a lot to learn, but I feel like this team I have in HR is top-notch," he said, calling them "a great group of professionals." "They're going to help me and coach me along to make the best decisions we can make."
Among those decisions is who will take over at Elkmont High. Tribble's resignation as principal was also among the personnel actions approved Tuesday by board members, and he said an announcement about the job opening was set to be posted Wednesday.
Tribble said LCS is looking forward to hiring an excellent principal who can carry on the great things happening at the school.
Other actions
In addition to announcing the system's new HR director, the school board approved the following personnel actions:
• Creating two new itinerant instructional assistant positions at Creekside Elementary, a reading specialist position at Creekside Elementary and an elementary virtual school coordinator position at the Central Office. Each is effective for the 2020-2021 school year only;
• 12 resignations — A varsity cheer coach, two instructional technology facilitators, an inclusive pre-K teacher, a 21st Century Community Learning Center teacher, two bus drivers, a counselor clerk, a special education teacher, a Child Nutrition Program worker, a teacher and a teacher who also served as an assistant basketball coach;
• 30 new hires — Six high school teachers, a high school band director, 12 elementary school teachers, six instructional assistants, two pre-K teachers, a speech/language pathologist, a special education director and a custodian;
• Six transfers — Two CNP workers, a CNP manager, two nurses and an instructional assistant;
• Part-time summer employees for the 21st CCLC programs at Elkmont Elementary, Tanner Elementary and Sugar Creek Elementary, as well as bus drivers, a student assistant and an instructional assistant;
• SOAR Summer Program staff — Six site coordinators, 24 itinerant teachers and five nurses;
• Supplements for Cedar Hill Elementary, Clements High, Elkmont Elementary, Tanner High, kindergarten camp teachers and instructional assistants, summer camp robotics teachers, summer camp music teachers and a summer camp art instructor; and
• Band volunteers for Clements High.
Other business
In other business, the board approved the following items:
• Renewal of annual contract with PCS Revenue Control Systems Inc. for point-of-sale software in all cafeteria locations;
• Purchase of playground equipment for pre-K units at Creekside Primary and to update the adaptive playground at Tanner Elementary;
• Textbooks for 2020-2021 dual enrollment and advanced placement courses;
• 2020-2021 LCS Student Handbook;
• Replacing playground fence at Tanner Elementary;
• Tabling an item regarding a five-year agreement between LCBOE and The Orthopaedic Center to provide sports medicine services for all six high schools, pending further discussion;
• Contract with Kronos for new platform and workforce-ready integration hub; and
• Three-year lease with Neopost USA Inc. for a postage machine at the central office.
