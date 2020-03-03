The Limestone County Commission unanimously agreed Monday to seek a grant for three new deputies at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, offers the grant to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies to aid in the hiring of new officers or rehiring of officers laid off due to budget restrictions. If approved, LCSO could use the COPS grant to add three new deputies to their patrol.
"Due to recent growth and projected growth in Limestone County, we've got increased call volume, we've got increased workload, and we've got the same resources," LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young said. "We need to keep up with the expansions that's going on in the county."
The grant will pay for 75% of the approved entry-level salaries and fringe benefits, up to $125,000 per deputy, for three years. Young said the total cost for three deputies over the course of three years is $521,210.16, so the county would be responsible for the $146,210.16 remaining.
After three years, Limestone County would accept responsibility for the full amount.
"The grant is highly competitive, and there is no guarantee the application will be approved," Young said. "However, it presents an opportunity to address an immediate need at a greatly reduced cost."
The City of Athens also applied for the grant, seeking seven officers for Athens Police Department.
About $400 million will be available for the grant program. Applications are due March 11, with additional consideration given to applicants who select violent crime, homeland and border security problems or school-based policing as a specific crime and disorder problem or focus area in their community.
Other business
In other business at the commission meeting, commissioners approved the following:
• A resolution to obtain financing and execute finance documents with Truist Bank for 11 new dump trucks and one lowboy tractor in the amount of $1,762,403 at an interest rate of 1.75% with terms not exceeding 15 months from closing;
• Lease of 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to Limestone County Sheriff's Office at annual rent of $1;
• Three-year extension of Memorandum of Understanding between Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, and Limestone County. District 3 Commissioner Jason Black explained Swan Creek Management Area does not have the equipment necessary to maintain roads in the area, so the MOU allows county employees and equipment to do the work, with the state reimbursing the county for any expenses, such as labor costs;
• Award bid to Printers & Stationers Inc. to print business cards for License Commission at cost of $371;
• Award bid to Currie Systems to print Kraft envelopes for License Commission at cost of $125;
• Amend staffing plan to change part-time school resource officer from Grade V, Step 2, to Grade V, Step 6, and change job description accordingly. Black explained this would "get them up to the same level," so deputies asked to substitute as an SRO or as courthouse security would not face a difference in pay for hours worked;
• Merit increases for 16 employees; and
• Sale of five Ford Crown Victorias, a 2004 Pontiac Montana and a Rosco Chipspreader on GovDeals.
