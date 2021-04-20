The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over just yet, but near-record employment levels have returned to many areas of the state, including locally.
Limestone County posted a 2.1% unemployment rate for the month of March, according to figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor Friday. The City of Athens matched that rate.
The March rate is tied for the lowest Limestone County has posted over the last five years, as far back as ADOL's online records go. Of the 45,102 residents listed among the county's work force, only 959 were labeled as unemployed last month.
The county also posted a 2.1% rate for November and December of 2019, which was both pre-pandemic and during the largest holiday season of that year, when the number of temporary jobs are boosted. Athens posted its lowest rate during that timeframe in December 2019 at 2.0%.
Limestone County was tied for the third-lowest rate in Alabama for March, with only Shelby and Cullman counties coming in lower at 2.0%. Athens was the sixth-lowest among major cities.
“I am excited about these numbers,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It's great news for us that we are bouncing back even through the pandemic and tough times. We still have a lot of activity going on, and there are jobs out there if people are willing to work.”
Marks said with all the growth expected over the next few years, he wouldn't be surprised if the local unemployment rates eventually dropped even lower.
“We have a lot of people moving in, with 3,000 to 4,000 housing units approved or close to it,” he said. “We will get the folks in. A lot of places would envy the opportunities we have here.”
Even with near-record low unemployment, many businesses in the county are looking for new employees, especially restaurants in Athens. Marks said he went to a restaurant Monday that was having a tough time finding workers.
Statewide, the March unemployment rate was 3.8%, down from 4.0% the previous month.
“Once again, our unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We’re still not where we were before, but tremendous progress is being made. We have more jobs in March than we’ve had all year, and we’re seeing monthly wage growth in several industries.”
