Limestone County led the way for the state of Alabama when it came to new capital investment in 2020 at more than $1.1 billion, according to a release from the governor's office Tuesday.
Limestone County had three new projects which added 291 new jobs at an investment of $41.3 million last year.
"Limestone County is an amazing place to work, live and raise a family.” Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. “We are fortunate to have such a strong relationship with our regional partners that they, along with us, are committed to the success of these investments. These continued investments in our county will provide opportunities that will benefit our community for years to come.”
Upgrades to existing businesses, like the $830-million expansion to Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing and $40-million increase at Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions, accounted for another 189 jobs across eight projects.
All told, $1,141,646,475 in new capital investments were made in Limestone County in 2020.
“Limestone County Economic Development Association is thrilled to work with our local industries to continue to improve our human, physical and civic infrastructure throughout our county,” said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of LCEDA. “2020 was a challenging year for all of us, but we still led the state in capital investment. This is due in part to our wonderful federal, state and local partners. These investments will have a positive impact on our county for several years to come.”
Ivey said in the release that almost $5 billion in new capital investment was made statewide last year, which created around 9,500 job commitments. She said this growth will strengthen the foundations of Alabama's economy and help speed up the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While 2020 was far from being a normal year, Alabama’s economic development efforts made a steady and important contribution to the state’s growth prospects,” Ivey said. “Companies from around the world continue to find all the ingredients they need for success right here in Alabama.”
A full breakdown of capital investment projects can be found at governor.alabama.gov/newsroom included in the article mentioning the 2020 economic development report card.
“The future is bright in Limestone County, and I invite everyone to come see what we have to offer from industries, retail and housing,” Shockney said.
