As rain continued to fall in Limestone County, commissioners on Wednesday stressed the importance of slowing down and staying road aware.
Hours later, their concerns were realized: after days of rain, all it took was a few minutes of high wind to down trees and power lines across the county. Multiple reports of cars trapped under vehicles, including five under one tree at the Limestone County Courthouse, came in after a severe thunderstorm passed through Wednesday night.
Each of the county’s four commissioners had already reported issues in their district during the Wednesday morning work session. The county received more than 6 inches of rain in the week leading up to Wednesday, causing project delays, washouts, potholes and more.
“I’ve had spots where I’ve had to replace three times in the last week,” said District 3 Commissioner Jason Black. “... We do everything under the sun, come back after the next big rain and have to do it again.”
Ahead of the storms, commissioners warned drivers to use extra caution on the roads. District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison reminded drivers that high speeds on wet roads can not only lead to hydroplaning but exacerbate existing road issues like potholes.
“It really is important that they slow down,” Harrison said. He explained potholes begin when water gets into cracks in the road and can’t escape. When drivers speed over those areas, “it’s like a water-jetter and just cuts (the road) out.”
Work delayed
Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey told commissioners he had nearly a week’s worth of work piled up, waiting on a decent break in the weather. He said workers are trying to finish a patching project on Shaw Road before moving to do the same on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road between Sommers and Murphy roads.
“We have about six days of work, if we could just have six days of good weather,” Massey said.
Cleanup
District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said he’s facing more than just weather issues this week, as some developers aren’t taking care of the messes they make in his district. He said the mud and whatnot left behind by workers is affecting drainpipes and roads.
“The problem I’m facing is the road gets so muddy and piled up, and then you got the workers building the houses or pouring the concrete or whatever parked halfway in the lane when you have cars coming through,” he said.
Turner asked if there was some way of holding developers responsible for the mess, not just on the roads within the subdivision they’re developing but on the roads leading to the subdivision. Massey said developers are called on a regular basis with reminders but admitted “we don’t have anything in there that we can come back on if they do any type of damage.”
Black suggested they make a note of which developers are keeping clean, for future reference.
“We award bids based on who’s the most responsible,” he said. “If we’re sitting here and approving all these subdivisions for all these companies, and last time they built a house, they weren’t responsible, we might need to talk to them before we just haphazardly approve them.”
The commission next meets 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
