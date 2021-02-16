Due to ongoing winter weather conditions and travel issues in the county, Presiding Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker has canceled all Limestone County court proceedings scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Court proceedings canceled for Wednesday
