The Limestone County Courthouse will be lighted in green tonight to promote awareness of muscular dystrophy and the work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to a press release.
“Light it up Green” is a national campaign created by Nadine Kirby, the mom of a young adult with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
“(It) is a way to give back and help all of our MDA families by lighting cities around the country lime green for all (muscular dystrophy and neuromuscular diseases) in the month of August,” said a press release about the courthouse lighting. “It is their hope to promote awareness and increase support for children, adults and the families affected by any of the nine muscular dystrophies and the 43 neuromuscular diseases.”
Children and adults with muscular dystrophy and/or neuromuscular disease live with chronic, debilitating and progressive symptoms, the release said.
For more information, visit mda.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.