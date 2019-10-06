Rebecca Gale Thrasher, 54, passed away September 14, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital from muscular dystrophy. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, Athens, Alabama.
Delia Nave Mann, 86, of Athens, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman. Mrs. Mann was born June 15, 1933, in Limestone County. She was a member of Mays Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Athens. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home Ch…
Funeral service for Danny Hicks will be 10 a.m. Saturday October 5, 2019, at McConnell Memorial Chapel. Richard Garland and Brad Smith officiating. Visitation from 6-9 p.m. Friday at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The funeral for James Frederick Evans, 42 of Millington, Tennessee, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Evans Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home. Mr. Evans died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1…
