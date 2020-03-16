In response to the increasing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends the following guidelines for public gatherings, food establishment and other retail venues, and businesses:
• No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies or sporting events;
• Senior citizens and those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons and should avoid travel by air, train or bus;
• For retail business, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50% of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a 6-foot distance between tables;
• Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons;
• All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or cancelled;
• Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent 6-foot distance between participants if possible;
While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health-care facilities, including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.
ADPH continues to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies to provide guidance regarding COVID-19. To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, the public is urged to continue practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures, including:
• Washing hands with soap and water;
• Using alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible;
• Coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow, instead of your hands or the open air;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
• Staying home when sick; and
• Staying away from people who are sick.
Visit bit.ly/adphCOVID19 for more COVID-19 information.
