Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is modifying operations at state driver's license offices across Alabama, including the one in Athens. “ALEA is dedicated to providing public safety to the state and its citizens," ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said Monday. "When Gov. Ivey declared this state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus pandemic, we and other state agencies were charged with determining how best to ensure continued operations without risking the health of the public or our personnel."
So, effective immediately, ALEA's driver's license division is taking the following actions:
• Suspending road testing, including testing for commercial driver's licenses or CDLs;
• Discouraging anyone with a weakened or compromised immune system from visiting any ALEA driver's license office;
• Reminding everyone ALEA driver's licenses and nondriver IDs have a 60-day grace period following their expiration date, so customers can wait to renew;
• Encouraging online services at bit.ly/ALEAID for anyone who must renew or obtain a duplicate driver's license, STAR ID or nondriver ID;
• Reminding everyone that to obtain the first issuance of a STAR ID, customers must visit an ALEA driver's license office;
• Encouraging everyone to visit www.alea.gov or contact their local ALEA driver's license office before a visit to ensure the location is open. Information may change daily, so check often at www.alea.gov;
• Implementing curbside check-in and screening at ALEA driver's license offices, including Athens. Everyone is asked to follow instructions posted outside each location and wait at their vehicles to reduce potential exposure; and
• Encouraging everyone in need of driver's license reinstatement services to conduct this business by telephone or mail. Here is a list of local reinstatement office telephone numbers: Athens, 256-233-4152; Decatur, 256-351-4665; Huntsville, 256-536-2365; Sheffield, 256-383-9991.
Call the right office
The Limestone County License Commissioner's Office, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex at 100 S. Clinton St. in Athens, does not handle any driver's license business. That business is handled by the local ALEA driver's license office, located on the first floor of the same building.
Choose calm
Taylor asked for calm during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We ask everyone to be patient and to work with us to ensure the health and safety of both the public and our personnel are not compromised," he said. "Please continue to check our website for the most up-to-date information as COVID-19 response may require additional changes in the way we serve our customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.