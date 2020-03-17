Calhoun Community College has closed all campuses and will have no face-to-face in person classes on its Decatur campus, Huntsville campus, or Alabama Center for the Arts, according to Calhoun officials.
“We know there have been a lot changes as well as a lot of information provided this past week, but we want to assure our students that we are here to help every step of the way,” said Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun interim president. “Our faculty and staff will do their very best to respond to all emails and voice messages in a timely manner during this transition, but please allow at least 24-hours for a response."
Calhoun issued the following directive:
• All classes will transition to distance learning as soon as possible, but beginning no later than Wednesday, March 18.
• No face-to-face classes beginning Tuesday, March 17.
• All on-campus computer labs will be closed.
• Instructors will inform students by email, Blackboard, or other established means to deliver assignments and administer tests online.
• The college will cover any test proctoring fees students may incur for remote testing.
• Calhoun’s STAR Institute will facilitate student tutoring services online.
Officials said campus staff will be extremely limited over the next two weeks. We encourage individuals to not come on campus unless you have a scheduled appointment with an instructor or staff member.
Class instruction will continue while utilizing the temporary alternative delivery methods through Friday, April 3, officials said.
The college’s spring break is March 23-27 as previously scheduled.
Officials said all face-to-face on-campus classes will resume as normal on Monday, April 6. All faculty, staff and students will return to campus on that day.
The college’s Distance Learning Department will provide assistance to students experiencing any issues accessing their online coursework. Send emails to: dlservices@calhoun.edu.
Students requiring ADA services should contact Dr. Ina Smith, Director of Student Disability Services/ADA, at ina.smith@calhoun.edu.
Students needing advising assistance should email advising@calhoun.edu.
For additional information, contact the college’s public relations office at 256-306-2560 or 256-306-2965.
