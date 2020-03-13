Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the state.
ADPH announced the positive test result Friday morning. The patient is in Montgomery County, according to the ADPH website. The website said prior to March 5, Alabama was sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be tested, but it swapped to in-state testing March 6.
Friday was the first positive result.
ADPH said starting today, it will provide weekly updates on the total numbers tested for COVID-19 by the state lab.
The News Courier will have more on this story as it becomes available.
Local response
Officials in Athens and Limestone County held a press conference Friday morning, before news of the positive test result broke, to discuss steps they are taking to protect local residents and students from COVID-19. That video is below.
Facility shutdown
Limestone Health Facility is no longer accepting visitors due to the coronavirus, in an attempt to protect patients. An employee at the facility said only medical personnel would be allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.