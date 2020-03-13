The News Courier will distribute coverage concerning COVID-19 as breaking news starting immediately.
The entire community will be able to access updates, closures, cancellations and preventative information for free, regardless of subscriber status, as long as the story is marked as breaking news.
While these breaking news stories are available for free, you can support our ongoing coverage by subscribing to The News Courier. E-Z Pay digital plans start at $9.99 per month.
You can also share your thoughts, questions and concerns about COVID-19 with us by emailing the newsroom at newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com.
