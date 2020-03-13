Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
City and county officials stepped before the cameras Friday morning, before a case was confirmed in the state, to share what they were doing to prepare for COVID-19 in Athens and Limestone County.
The joint press briefing, led by the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, took place 9:30 a.m. Friday at LCEMA.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks were among the first to speak at the briefing. Each assured citizens they are paying close attention to guidance and updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have increased our cleaning and disinfecting routines in all our public buildings," Daly said. "Under this (Pandemic Response Standard) Operating Guide, the Limestone County EMA is the lead agency for public information."
Marks said he has been meeting with city department heads and cleaning staff to share information related to symptom awareness, prevention practices and an overview of the operating guide.
"As a precaution, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson has already instructed his dispatchers to ask callers questions in order to maintain the health and safety of our officers," Marks said.
Those questions may include whether the caller has recently had a fever, if they have traveled outside the U.S., if they have been diagnosed with the flu and if they have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"This will help our officers prepare accordingly to limit exposure," Marks said. "Chief Johnson said this will not delay response to calls."
Daly said the county would keep residents informed via updates to social media, the county website (limestonecounty-al.gov) and releases to local media outlets.
Schools
Representatives from area schools, including Athens State University, also spoke at the briefing. Limestone County Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Owens called it a "troubled time in the United States and elsewhere in the world."
He said LCS has already taken steps to exclude students who may be predisposed to respiratory issues from the general student body, "to make sure they're not more susceptible to problems that may arise." LCS also planned to send students home with assignments that could be completed at home should a school closure be announced. These include assignments that can be completed with textbooks, pencil and paper for students who do not have regular internet access outside school hours.
"Whether it's a single school or schools throughout Limestone County or schools throughout Alabama, we are doing those things to make certain education continues while the child is at home," Owens said.
Similar plans are in place at Athens City Schools. ACS Superintendent Trey Holladay said unlike in a weather event, the decision to close or remain open would be made by the state Department of Education.
As of Friday afternoon, no such decision had been announced. ACS families can visit acs-k12.org/coronavirus for updates related to the district and for resources from the CDC and ADPH.
In a more detailed statement released after the briefing, Owens said LCS would provide updates on social media, via teacher-specific modes of communication such as Remind or Google Classroom, via lcsk12.org and local school websites.
Colleges
As of Friday morning, Athens State was also planning to continue operating as normal. However, students can visit athens.edu/coronavirus for the latest from the university. Athens State has announced it will provide regular updates.
Meanwhile, Calhoun Community College announced it will transition away from face-to-face instruction starting Wednesday, March 18. Students will attend class as normal Monday and Tuesday, then begin completing coursework via online and home learning instruction until further notice, according to a press release.
However, the Calhoun testing center and computer labs will remain open on all campuses for students who need to take an exam or do not have regular internet access off campus. All testing fees have been waived.
Calhoun students experiencing anxiety from COVID-19 can seek free counseling by calling 256-306-2630 or 256-890-4756. All events scheduled on campus through April 13 have been canceled until further notice. Work-related travel scheduled for faculty and staff members has also been canceled until further notice.
