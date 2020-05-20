Free testing for COVID-19 will be available to certain individuals Thursday at Athens Family Health Center, according to a release.
Central North Alabama Health Services Inc., in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public health and support from the Bureau of Primary Health Care, will offer free drive-up testing from 9 a.m.–noon Thursday, May 21, at Athens Family Health Center, 1005 W. Market St., Athens.
CNAHSI said patients should bring their ID and plan to remain in their car throughout the visit. No doctor's order or referral will be required, and patients do not have to be insured. However, due to limited availability of testing kits, patients must meet the ADPH list of testing requirements, which include the following:
• Individuals without symptoms but an underlying medical condition or disability placing them at higher risk of complications from COVID-19;
• Individuals who reside in congregate housing, such as a homeless shelter; and
• Those who work in a health care facility, in a congregate living setting or as a first responder.
CNAHSI said these restrictions may be lifted for future events. The company plans to host testing events each Thursday at locations across North Alabama.
