More than 20,000 vaccine doses have been administered at one of Limestone County's clinics, and staff continue to work each day to make sure all who can are getting their shot, an official said Wednesday.
Ella Melvin, the vaccine coordinator for Athens-Limestone Hospital, said since the rollout of the latest phase in Alabama's COVID-19 vaccination plan, they've received more than 1,000 emails and phone calls each day from Limestone County residents ready to receive their first dose. The clinic first opened in January, the same week that Limestone County's health department opened theirs.
Special hotlines and websites were set up to help manage the influx of requests for appointments for members of the first eligible group, which were primarily residents aged 75 or older. As time went on, younger residents and people with certain medical conditions or careers have been added to the list of eligible residents.
At ALH's clinic, residents can email schedule@alh.net to request an appointment. Residents are then put on a waiting list, and Melvin said wait times can be days or weeks into the future, depending in part on how quickly the schedulers can get in touch with them once an appointment is available.
Once a patient arrives for their appointment, they are greeted at the door by a volunteer who will provide them with the paperwork they need to complete before they receive their dose. They will then move to a vaccination station to receive the dose, then to an observation section. There, the patient will be monitored for 15–30 minutes, depending on any allergies or health risks the patient may have, Melvin said.
"I feel that we have a very efficient process," Melvin said, adding it wouldn't be possible without everyone working together.
"We couldn't make any of this possible without our wonderful staff and COVID vaccine team of Athens-Limestone Hospital and affiliates," she said. "Our volunteers and Emmanuel Baptist Church have been so supportive and cooperative. We are truly blessed and just ecstatic that we can serve our community."
Residents can also visit alcovidvaccine.gov and click on the box marked "Schedule Vaccine" to schedule an appointment with the county health department. Appointment availability can vary. As of Wednesday, the earliest available appointment was late June, though that can change as residents cancel or reschedule their appointment.
Wednesday's numbers
Over the last year, nearly 9,700 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Limestone Countians. The disease has also been reported as the confirmed or probable cause of death for 145 Limestone County residents.
Fortunately, the county is continuing to see a downward trend in daily case numbers. The Alabama Department of Public Health has labeled Limestone County as being low risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus, and the percentage of tests that come back positive has dropped from nearly 30% at the start of the year to 5% as of March 13.
March 13 also marked one year since restrictions and shutdowns across the state were announced in response to the pandemic's arrival in Alabama. Since then, many of the restrictions have been lifted, though residents are still under a statewide mask mandate until at least April 9. Health officials have encouraged residents to continue practicing social distance, wearing facial coverings in certain settings and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of disease after the mandate is lifted.
