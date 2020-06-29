Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.