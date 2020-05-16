COVID-19: NAACP, ALH to offer free testing for anyone Thursday

Members of the Limestone County NAACP's COVID-19 task force gathered Thursday at James Chapel Church of Christ after weeks of planning over the phone or by email for their upcoming free COVID-19 testing event. Nearest the camera is Athens City Councilman Frank Travis; behind him, from left, are Limestone NAACP and task force members Wilbert Woodruff, Diane Steele, Roy Rugless, David Steele, Maurice Dawson and Flossie Dawson.