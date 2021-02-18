Limestone County Health Department
The Limestone County Health Department will delay opening until noon today, Feb. 18, due to inclement weather.
The Health Department will open at noon for second-dose COVID-19 vaccine patients.
Health officials said they will continue to honor all missed vaccine appointments this afternoon, tomorrow and next week.
"Please be safe in traveling," officials said in a press release. "Thank you for your patience."
Athens-Limestone Hospital
Due to inclement weather, the Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, hospital officials said.
"Everyone with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible," officials said in a release. "We request that you avoid calling the hospital so that our scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window."
