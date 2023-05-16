The 41st annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo is just around the corner, and there’s plenty of reasons to head out to the arena for “The Greatest Show on Dirt” this year.
“It’s bigger and better,” Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said with a laugh.
Rodeos in general have been growing, and he said Lone Star Rodeo Company has been having some of the biggest ones they’ve ever had, including sell out crowds. McLaughlin said more people moving to our area will certainly have an effect. He also joked that Yellowstone is peaking people’s interest.
“I don’t know if that’s what it is, but I think the country is ready for something refreshing. I believe that the lifestyle ... People like that — they latch on to that. They’re here to serve. These people that’re just riding, and that’s not all they do,” he said. “I think it’s grown from that and they see that. I joke about Yellowstone but everything goes through trends, and I think it’s back to cowboy up.”
He said while its a trend to many, there are plenty of folks in the Limestone County community who have grown up around rodeos and on farms their entire lives. He said a lot of local contestants have signed up, including his own nephew. McLaughlin said they’re thankful for the locals who come out, and they make sure to announce them as locals when they’re up for events.
“More contestants have already registered than they’ve ever had register before,” he said. “We look forward to what we might be able to give the department out of what we get.”
The sheriff said they do have equipment and uniform needs they hope the funding will be able to help the department get. He said the rodeo funding is important to the department every year. Last year, he said, they were able to purchase protective vests for all of the corrections officers.
“You know, it’s a different day and age, and we find shanks every single day. And, you hope that one is never used on anybody. You hope that one is never used on a CO, but now at least we know that they are protected, or their major organs, that they’re safe from that – much more safe than they would’ve been,” the sheriff said. “That was a huge step. I think it meant a lot to the department that the community came out and supported the funding for that.”
The community support has been ongoing for the four decades previous to this year.
“When I got the position, talking to my wife, I think that was the number one question I got. It wasn’t ‘hey what are you going to do’ it was ‘how are you going to keep the rodeo,’” he said. “There’s people that have been going to this their entire life, and now they’re bringing their kids or their grandkids.”
The sheriff said the years of tradition are important to the people and it means “everything” to have their support. What’s his favorite part of the whole thing?
“Event-wise the bull riding, but I like getting out here just to be with my family. My little boys love it. I never thought they’d love it like they do. My son, Kutler, that’s all he wants to do. Being with them, the fellowship with my family, the fellowship with my community and getting everybody together to have a good time,” he said.
The rodeo takes place Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, at the Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Competition is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Competitive events for both nights include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.
Daily ticket prices are adults $15 (advance) or $17 (gate) and children 12 years and younger $10 (advance) or $12 (gate). Tickets may be purchased in advance at Limestone County Sheriff’s office and online at https://limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets.
