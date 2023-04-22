ATHENS — NexGen Crane & Rigging, a Mississippi-based crane, rigging, and transport company, will open its second local location.
NexGen Crane & Rigging was founded by the Thompson family in 2018. Brent Thompson, NexGen’s chief operating officer, credits the company’s success to his late grandfather.
“It is very special to carry on his legacy by expanding into a new market with the addition of NexGen’s second location in Athens,” said Thompson. “If he was here today, he would be our biggest cheerleader.”
The Thompson family has more than 50 years of experience in the construction industry.
NexGen has invested $4.5 million into the expansion so far, hiring eight new team members and setting up their office space on N. Madison St. With three cranes operating in Alabama and a fourth on the way, their Mississippi crane fleet is supporting current projects as NexGen continues to develop its capacity in the Athens area.
Thompson sees this expansion as an incredible growth opportunity and is confident this new location, along with its team members, is setting both NexGen and the Athens community up for a solid future.
Since arriving in North Alabama, NexGen has already worked with many businesses in the area, including hanging the sign at the new Buc-ee’s on Lindsay Lane S. at exit 347 off I-65, assisting in construction at the I-565 W. Interchange at Town Madison, and replacing a grain chute at Aviagen, one of the world’s leading chicken suppliers.
A grand opening ceremony will take place at the company’s new eight-acre equipment yard located at 1560 Wilkinson St., 3 p.m. April 25. The yard includes a 100x125-foot equipment shed, with future plans for office space and a mechanic shop.
