Live music, several vendors and crape myrtles will be in the Ardmore community the third Saturday of August.
The Greater Ardmore Chamber has announced plans for the 29th annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at John Barnes Park in Ardmore, Tennessee.
The Chamber currently has 106 booths reserved for the festival. This includes specialty vendors, direct sales vendors, hospitality tents, food vendors and food trucks, plant vendors and informational booths.
Several bands are scheduled to play throughout the day, including Ardmore Pickin’ and Grinnin,' Erik Smallwood, Straight Shift and John David Crowe and Jana Pettus.
The chamber will be selling a variety of colors of crape myrtles and festival T-shirts. The Chamber would like to send a special thanks to member Ardmore Athletics and More for creating the shirts for the community.
“This will be one of the largest festivals the Chamber has ever hosted,” said Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Director Yolandia Eubanks. “We encourage everyone to come out and support the town and city of Ardmore and the Chamber.”
Those planning to attend the festival must enter through the entrance on Hamlett Street off Main Street between Piggly Wiggly and King’s Hardware. Parking and entry to the festival is free.
Individuals can check the Chamber’s social media accounts and website at greaterardmorechamber.com/crape-myrtle-festival for more details on the bands and the list of vendors.
About the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce serves two states, four counties and one community. The Chamber promotes economic development, quality of life and education in the Greater Ardmore area. Visit greaterardmorechamber.com for more information on the Chamber’s program.
