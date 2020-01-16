Two vehicles were damaged and traffic was temporarily halted Thursday afternoon in Athens when a wooden power pole was struck, snapped in two and fell on an SUV at the intersection of North Jefferson and Pryor streets. No one appeared to be seriously injured, though Athens-Limestone Emergency Medical Service had an ambulance at the scene. Athens police officers blocked traffic to the area while Athens Utilities linemen used a bucket truck and cable to removed the pole from atop the SUV. The traffic light was also damaged.
