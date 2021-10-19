State Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens) announced recently that he is seeking re-election in 2022 to the Alabama House of Representatives District 5 seat.
Crawford is currently serving his first full term after winning a special election in 2016 replacing the late Dan Williams.
"It has been one of my highest honors to serve the people of Limestone County these last six years,” said Crawford. “If re-elected, I will continue to work hard to provide conservative-Christian solutions for our county and state."
Crawford serves as Chairman of the Agriculture and Forestry committee in the House. He also serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure and County and Municipal Government committees.
"I love our community and I have fought to bring jobs to Limestone County, for individual rights and freedoms, improving education, quality of life, and helping our agricultural entities,” said Crawford. “Limestone County is the second fastest growing area of the state, and we are working hard to improve infrastructure to prepare for that continued growth.”
Crawford also promises to continue to support law enforcement, first responders, and second amendment rights.
Crawford, a Limestone County native, served twelve years on the Athens City Council and retired from the USDA Farm Service Agency after 33 years of serving Alabama farmers. He is married to Mary Kay Dean Crawford, a retired educator and they have one son, Matthew. The Crawford family attends Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.
The Republican Primary election will take place May 24, 2022.
