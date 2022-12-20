The Athens Mayor's Youth Commission collected 358 pairs of socks and a box of long underwear for Ukrainians.
On Friday, former UAH educator Mila Zsidisin who is from Ukraine met with Youth Commissioner Emma Lovell, representatives from the Mayor's Office, and United Way.
The socks and undergarments were raised through Zsidisin, the Limestone Area Community Foundation, and the United Way.
Following the Christmas holidays, the Youth Commission will work with Zsidisin to create an art display at City Hall of artwork Ukrainian children made for soldiers.
One child wrote "my heart is beating for the Ukrainian Army" on their piece of art.
According to Zsidisin, Ukrainian troops need both supplies and encouragement.
