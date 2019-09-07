While most students are making their way through the halls on their way to class, some of Creekside Elementary's brightest are working to make sure the school stays informed and up-to-date.
Two groups of fifth-graders make up the school's Creekside News Network, a daily morning segment written, filmed and edited by students with the help of library media specialist Leisha Russell and tech specialist Judy Palmer.
The groups consist of six students each, with each student having their own role or assigned topic and alternate days for filming. Raygan Lambruschi, who serves as an anchor and reads lunch menus this year, said CNN is something she's been eager to join.
"My aunt used to run it, and I would always go in and watch them," Lambruschi said. "I always wanted to do it."
Like most of her classmates, she said she was nervous the first time she got on camera. Preston Winton, who covers school news and calendar events, said it wasn't so nerve-wracking after a few turns in front of the camera.
"I'd never been on camera before, and I have stage fright," Winton said.
The students have to prepare their own content for camera, too. Russell said students use the internet to research their stories and find fun facts or other material for their program.
"My goal is to have research literacy taught," Russell said. "We talk about SafeSearch and reliable resources, and making sure we understand copyright and that everything is edited for production."
Once the content is written and ready for reading on camera, crew leaders Ariana Williams and Lincoln Savage are there to help record segments and check for errors. They even edit after the show, replacing the green screen background with something matching the segment.
"They run the show," Russell said. "They're supposed to tell the students if they need to re-record, if there's a mistake in their slide, if someone is talking, if someone is not projecting — they're the leader of the group."
Williams is leader of group one, which features Lambruschi, Winton, Andrew McConnell, Alan Brinkley and Emerson Rose. Savage leads the second group, featuring Tate Blalock, Madelyn May, Gabe Pierre, Elizabeth Ascencio and Lyla Kerr.
May, like Lambruschi, handles lunch menus and anchoring the show. McConnell and Blalock co-anchor and cover sports. Brinkley and Pierre provide weather reports, while Kerr covers events and news, like Winton.
Rose and Ascencio round out the line up by discussing good habits for students. For Friday's episode, Rose recorded a segment in which she described what it means to "think win-win."
All of the students were chosen after a lengthy interview process held last year. Russell said fourth-graders will get the same opportunity to visit the school studio, learn about the process and apply for the chance to be a part of CNN next year.
"We look for tech-savvy kids, kids with personality and self-motivation," Russell said. "Kids we know we don't have to tell everything; they just take that role on by themselves. ... They get trained by the previous news group in the spring and then they start the second week of school."
However, the program would be impossible without Palmer, she said.
"She makes sure we have all the technology we need — the green screen, everything from the Macbook to the iMovie template, everything set up for us," Russell said.
Visit https://bit.ly/CreeksideNewsNetwork to view previous episodes from the crew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.