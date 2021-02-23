Marie Rich has known she wanted to cut hair for a long time. Her mother owned a salon, and cutting hair was something Rich felt she was not only comfortable with but could do to meet people and help others feel good about themselves.
Rich earned her license from the Limestone County Career Technical Center in 2014 before eventually opening up her own business, Hilltop Barbershop, in downtown Elkmont.
When winter storms struck the county last week, few people made their way into the business. Not only were roads covered in ice or snow, but Rich was one of thousands of residents who experienced power outages due to the weather.
As linemen worked to restore power, a couple of workers who came from Huntsville to help Athens Electrical Department made their way into the barbershop and asked Rich about her services.
It was this visit, as well as seeing crews of linemen and members of public safety departments, that led Rich to discuss with her husband a way for them to give back to those who had helped county residents so much during the storms.
The couple came up with the idea of Rich offering free haircuts and shaves to all line crew members from Athens Utilities, other line crews who helped out in the county last week and first responders from local agencies.
She posted on social media that the offer was a “token of appreciation.” The event will run for two weeks, beginning today and running through March 6.
“We thought it would be a good way to give back and show our appreciation for all their hard work and how much they helped out the county,” Rich said.
Rich said it feels good to be able to have something she could give back to those groups after last week's winter weather.
“They do a very hard job, and I think they go unnoticed a lot,” she said. “I'm glad I could do a little something to show appreciation to them.”
Rich offers all kinds of haircuts for both men and women, though the shop primarily caters to men. She also offers straight razor shaves, beard trims, shampoos, neck trims and coloring.
Hilltop Barbershop is located at 18980 Upper Fort Hampton Road in Elkmont. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
