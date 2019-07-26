Reed Contracting will begin milling the streets for The Square starting the evening of Sunday, Aug. 4, according to a press release from the city of Athens.
During the milling process, the streets will be rough and some areas could have drop-offs, so pedestrians need to use caution when crossing between the Limestone County Courthouse and merchant side.
The milling process will take about two weeks, weather permitting.
Crews will then pave the streets and stripe them, which will take another two weeks, weather permitting.
Crews will close lanes and streets as needed. Reed’s crews will work on Sundays through Thursdays in the evenings.
The streets impacted will be:
• Jefferson/Market intersection north on Jefferson Street to Hobbs Street;
• Marion/Market intersection north on Marion to Hobbs Street; and
• Washington/Marion intersection east on Washington to the railroad tracks.
The Athens City Council allocated $300,000 for these street improvements.
