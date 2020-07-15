Criminal Appeals Judge Beth Kellum defeated Will Smith in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the Place 2 seat on the court.
Kellum, who has served on the appellate court since 2009, led a three-person field in March, but she couldn’t get a majority. Smith is a former member of the Lauderdale County Commission.
The five-member court is composed entirely of Republicans. No Democrat is seeking the Place 2 position so winning the runoff will be tantamount to election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.