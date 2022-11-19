Joshua Cunningham, a student at Athens State University, is working with Enable Madison County (formerly CASA of Madison County) through the Bonner Leader Program. The BLP is a nationally recognized fellowship program for students that have financial need, exhibit a capacity for leadership development, and show an interest in community service. Athens State adopted the program in 2021 with Bonner Leaders placed at non-profits in the communities of Athens, Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Cullman, and Birmingham.
Joshua is working in the vegetable garden to help plant, weed, and harvest for Enable Madison County pick-up and deliveries. The Bonner Program will culminate with a Presentation of Learning where he will reflect on his experiences, articulate personal transformations, and envision his place in the world after graduation. For more information about the Bonner Leader Program or Enable, visit athens.edu/bonner or enablemadisoncounty.org.
