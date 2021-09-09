Curbside recycling will resume Oct. 4 in Athens. Earl Glaze, the city's sanitation director, said the last day crews will pick up blue recycling bins with household garbage will be Sept. 24.
After that date, blue bins should only contain accepted materials for recycling.
“The regular recycling schedule will resume,” according to a release from the city. “Those who live west of U.S. 31 will have recycling on the first and third Mondays, and those who live east of U.S. 31 on the second and fourth Mondays. Please have bins to the curb by 6 a.m.”
According to the city, Decatur serves as a vendor for recycling and has a list of items that can be accepted. Glaze asks all citizens to adhere to this item list so that curbside recycling can continue in Athens.
Items that can be recycled include newspapers and all inserts, paper, cereal boxes, cake mix boxes, magazines, aluminum or steel cans, plastic bottles labeled as No. 1 or No. 2 and corrugated cardboard that has been flattened.
Items that are not to be placed in blue recycling bins include garbage, medical waste, glass, plastic foam, plastic foam like Styrofoam, plastic toys, oil containers, plastic sheeting or large plastic containers and clothing or other fabrics.
