Six high school students competed Friday to see who was the top chef in a local beef cook-off, with the student representing the hosting school taking the top prize.
In all, five schools were represented in the competition. Each student had to serve a dish featuring beef as the main ingredient, and options varied from beef stew and Mexican casserole to street tacos and steak bites with pasta.
Bethanie Cross, a West Limestone senior representing Limestone County Career Technical Center, won the cook-off with a steak filet topped with charred asparagus, crispy potato stacks and a red wine reduction. In second place was West Limestone freshman Luke Beasley, serving Mexican street tacos, and in third place was Tanner senior Kevin Calderon, also serving tacos.
"They were all very good," said John Christopher Batts, one of four judges for the event. "We enjoyed every one of them."
Topanga Suggs of Elkmont High, Ella Miller of Clements High and Brinley Sirte of Ardmore High also competed. Winners received a prize of $50, $45 or $30, while each participating teacher received $75.
The Limestone County Cattlemen's Association sponsored the event and provided beef for the event. Association members also cooked ribeye sandwiches for all who attended.
Because Cross won first place, she will get to compete in the spring for the state title, with travel, meals and lodging covered by the LCCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.