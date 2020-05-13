A Limestone County man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor Monday night during an argument over a scooter also had a run-in with a primary school principal and his staff last year, court records show.
Travis Lee Stanley, 41, of 15435 Mill Valley Drive, Athens, is charged with murder in the shooting of 33-year-old Joey Sutton.
Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said Stanley was angry at Sutton's 12-year-old son for riding a scooter down the street and had "got onto the boy about it."
The disagreement turned into an argument between the two men in Stanley's front yard, at which time Stanley shot Sutton with a pistol.
Emergency medical personnel were dispatched about 6:06 p.m., according to emergency scanner reports. A medical helicopter was also called due the severity of Sutton's wounds, one to an arm and one to the chest from the side, Jones said. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, Sutton died at the scene.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said Stanley had been threatening Sutton, who lived between five and seven blocks and across the street from Stanley on Mill Valley Road, which is just east of Athens.
"They had been into it it before; it was an ongoing argument," Young said of the incident with the vehicle. He said he wasn't sure whether the vehicle in question was a scooter, a bicycle, moped or four-wheeler.
Stanley remained in the Limestone County Jail Tuesday night. Bail has not been set. Jones said a 72 hour hearing will be held soon, probably by videoconference due to the coronavirus threat. Stanley's bail may be set at that time. Jones said his office will present the case to a Limestone County grand jury, but he does not expect the charge to be upgraded.
Sutton's body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, where an autopsy will be performed.
Other incident
Stanley was charged last year with harassing Creekside Primary School Principal Matt Scott and his staff.
Stanley was arrested March 6, 2019, over an incident that occurred a few weeks earlier on Feb. 19, court records show.
According to the complaint in support of the warrant, Stanley told Scott, "I am going to have your job" and "I'm a (expletive deleted) taxpayer." He also cursed at Scott's staff, according to the complaint.
On Oct. 25, Limestone District Judge Matthew Huggins agreed to dismiss the case against Stanley under the condition he pay $332 in court costs and stay off all Limestone County Schools property. Stanley paid the court cost and met the conditions, so the case was dismissed, records show.
