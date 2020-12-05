A trial date has been set in the Limestone County sheriff's criminal trial, records show.
According to an order filed Friday by Judge Pride Tompkins in Limestone County Circuit Court, the criminal trial for Sheriff Mike Blakely will be 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Limestone County Courthouse.
A pretrial will be set by the court at a later date, the order reads.
Blakely, who was first elected sheriff in 1982, was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in August 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the 13-count indictment at a November 2019 arraignment.
Of the 13 counts, 12 are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. Counts 1–4 charge him with thefts from his campaign account, totaling $11,000; counts 5–10 charge him with theft or ethics charges stemming from money taken from Limestone County funds, including the pistol permit fund; count 11 charges him with soliciting $1,000 from an employee; and counts 12 and 13 charge him with using his position as sheriff to obtain interest-free loans, including from a safe that held money belonging to Limestone County Jail inmates.
