Doris Evelyn Swanner, 84, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel, with Michael Lovell officiating. Burial will be in Reunion Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Sunday at Spry. Pallbearers will be C…
Addie Kathryn Baker, age 14, of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Addie was born on Jan. 12, 2005, to Perry Baker and Heather Swanner Baker. Funeral service for Addie will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, with Mike Green officiating. Vi…
Byron Douglas Romine, age 47, of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Vanderbilt after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 19, 1972, in Madison County to Douglas Romine and Robbie Legg Romine. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Limesto…
81, of Leaning Pine Road, Ardmore, Alabama, died July 31, 2019. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Service immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial in Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, Alabama.
