Five people were shot overnight Monday in the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition, according to the Limestone Sheriff Twitter account.
The Sheriff's Office said the two people in critical condition also died.
A 14-year-old, who called about the shooting, was interviewed by investigators and confessed to shooting all five members of his family at the home.
At 3:06 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was assisting investigators in locating a 9 mm handgun he said he tossed nearby.
There will be additional counselors at Elkmont High School today for students.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
