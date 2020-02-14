A man died Friday morning after hitting a patch of ice in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West told The News Courier the man was passing a car while heading east on Swancott Road around 7 a.m. Friday. West said the man, who was in his 60s, hit a patch of ice and lost control of his small pickup truck, striking a tree.
The man has not been identified, pending notification of family. Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate the accident.
