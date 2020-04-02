Deadline extended for entering Athens Academies lottery
By Jean Cole
Parents who want their out-of-zone children to attend one of the four elementary academies in Athens usually register their children in the out-of-zone academy lottery.
Those parents should know that this year, the deadline for entering has been extended due to the novel coronavirus.
The original deadline of March 27 has been extended indefinitely due to changes caused by coronavirus and the subsequent public health crisis in Alabama, according to the school systems website at https://www.acs-k12.org/kindergarten.
Parents are advised to submit an application as soon as possible to be considered for the lottery. A new registration deadline will be posted and announced in the coming weeks, according to the website. The lottery for out-of-zone applicants will be selected May 13.
About the academies
Athens City Schools has four elementary schools, also known as the Athens Academies. They include:
• iAcademy at Athens Elementary (innovation and computer science);
• FAME at Brookhill Fine Arts Academy (fine arts);
• HEART Academy at Julian Newman (health and medical); and
• SPARK Academy at Cowart (STEM)
According to the website, the Athens Academies serve students in grades K-3 and provide students with an enriched school experience in preparation for advancing grade levels. Students are surrounded by teachers who are passionate about teaching meaningful content through processes that support authentic student engagement, according to the website.
