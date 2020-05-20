Athens City Schools will offer separate programs for Athens City and out-of-district students as part of its summer session — credit recovery courses and courses for advancement.
The credit recovery program is offered to students in grades 7–12 and will run June 8-25. The course advancement program is available for students in grades 9–12 and will be held June 8-July 16.
Summer session courses will be held virtually for each program.
According to the ACS summer session website, “ACS Summer Session uses Odysseyware, a web-based program, to meet individual student needs. Instruction will be delivered through a computer-based program with a certified instructor as the program administrator. All students will work at home.”
Students must be at least 13 years of age in order to enroll. Teachers will be available to meet with enrolled ACS students during selected hours upon request. Out-of-district students may only schedule talks with teachers online.
Applications for the session are due by June 4, with full tuition fees due at registration.
Students can visit https://bit.ly/ACSSummerSession to register online. Completed applications may be emailed to debbie.elmore@acs-k12.org or submitted in person at Athens High School between 9 a.m. and noon May 27-28 or between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. June 2-4.
Payment must be made by cash or check. Make checks payable to Athens City Schools and include a current phone number.
For a list of courses offered, cost of tuition or any other information on the summer session, visit https://bit.ly/ACSSummerCourses, call Debbie Elmore at 256-777-1208 or email debbie.elmore@acs-k12.org.
