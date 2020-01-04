Those interested in participating in the 15th annual Athens-Limestone Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay Contest have only a short time to turn in their entries.
Entries should be submitted no later than Jan. 13 to: MLK Essay/Art Contest, P.O. Box 1071, Athens, AL 35612. Essays can also be emailed to kglaze@athensal.us or hand-delivered to Kim Glaze at Mayor Ronnie Marks’ office at Athens City Hall.
Students in grades 2-12 who attend Athens or Limestone County schools may enter the contest. Home-schooled children are also encouraged to participate. Each essay will be judged on clarity, content, grammar and how well the theme is developed based on the writer’s age. Art will be judged on creativity of theme expression and artistic skill based on the student’s chosen medium.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be selected from each of the three age groups. Winners will read their essays during the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday program, set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Alabama Veterans Museum and Event Center on Pryor Street. Art will be displayed at the program, and three winning entries will be displayed at Athens City Hall.
Visit https://bit.ly/2QCMYbW for a complete list of guidelines and rules. For more information, call Benard Simelton at 256-426-6406 or 256-444-1300.
