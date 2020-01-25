If you suffered a financial loss because of rain and flooding in Limestone, Lauderdale and Madison counties between May 1, 2018, and Feb. 25, 2019, the deadline to apply for a federal economic injury disaster loan is Feb. 25.
The U.S. Small Business Administration issued the deadline reminder Friday to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, nonprofit organizations.
“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Tennessee,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East, in Atlanta. “The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included.”
Under this declaration, the SBA’s economic injury disaster loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses because of the disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.
Loans of up to $2 million are available for working capital. Interest rates are 3.61% for eligible small businesses and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations, with terms of up to 30 years.
How to apply
Those interested may apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) through SBA’s secure website.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for those who are dead or hearing impaired) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
