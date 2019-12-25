The following letters to Santa were submitted by students at Blue Springs Elementary School. The News Courier will post letters online today, and copies of the original print edition of this section will be available when our office reopens Dec. 26.
Dear Santa,
I am excit about Christmas! want a marker set. Please bring me Nintenda swittch. I would also like Fro the game. No Christmas Eve leave you nlik and cookies.
Love, Cadien
Dear Santa,
I am exated abotu Christmas! I have been godo this year. I want a x box head phahones. please bring me a nerf gun. I would also like ipad. on Chkistnaus Eve I will ledavev you milk and cookies.
Love, Kadin
Dear Santa,
I am excited Christmas! I have been good this yior. I want a telescope. Please bring me a basketball. I would also like a skateboard. on ChrIstmasEve I will leave You milk and Cookies.
Love, Isaber
Dear Santa,
I a excited about Christmas! I have been good This year. I want skateboand. Please hring me. Niniendayicn. I would also Like a Neff gan. I will leave you Milk and cookies.
Love, Zayden
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Chriastmas! I have been gooD This year. I want headPhones. Please bring me A NiNtendo Swich. I would also like a phone. on chriastmas Eve I will Leav you Milk and cookies.
Love, Rahmier
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas! I have been good this year. I want an LOL van. Please bring me an LOL doll. I would also like an LOL house. On Christmas Eve, I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Leslie
Dear Santa,
I am excited abotu christmas! I have been good this year. I would an Fortnite toys. Please bring me Minecraft toys. I would also like Rocket league toys. on christmas Eve I will leave You milk and cookies.
Love, Kheagan
Dear Santa
I am excited about Christmas ! I have been good this year. I want a vanity. a Phone. a LoL van. On Christims. leave you mlk and cookies.
Love, Jesscia
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas! I have been good this year. I want a hoverboard. Please bring computer. I would also like... a paint set. on Christhmas Eve, I will ... leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Zoie
Dear Santa,
I am exciten about Christmas! I have been good this year I want an Fortnite toys. PLeasase bring me the asanex toys. I would also like XBOX one. on Christmas Eve I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Jagger
Dear Santa,
I am exrited abait Chrstmas! I heen good tihis year. I wanta skateboard. Please bring me toy cars. I would also like XBOX headPlanes. on christmas! I will leave youm milkk and cookies.
Love: Ethan
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas! I have been good this yiar. I wana vanity. Please hping me a RC Car. I woulb also ilke a LOL van. an Christmas bEve I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas! I have been good this year. I want a LoL Doll. Please bring me a LOL van. I would also like a LOL house. on Christmas Eve I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Barleigh
Dear Santa,
I am excited about Christmas! I have good this yrar. I... wan t a LOL Bus. Please bring me... a LOL Doll. I would also like ... a LOL van. on Christnus Eve I will ... Love You 'milk and cook kies.
Love, Azauni
Dear Santa,
I am excited about christmas I have been good this year. I want a LOL van. Peas brag me a lol Doll. I wob os want a LOL house. on Chrimas I will leave you milk and cookeis.
Love, Athena
Dear Santa,
My name is Tycine. I am eghit years old. I have been nise this year. For Christmas, I would like tresformr and hot welse and a mike mallse plaseye.
Love, Tycine
Dear Santa,
I love you
Love, Dennis
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. For cristmas, I wold like Super Mario maker 2, Baba is you, 20$ gift card, Pokémon sword/shield.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kathleen. I am 7 years old I have Been good this year I will Leave you cookies and milk and some food and water for your rain dear I whant a Bike a dipe bag and I have a List at home for you those are thigt I want for Chricsmas
Love, Kathleen
Dear Santa,
My name is Brett. I am 7 years old. I have been nice this year. FOr Christmas I would like RC Lambo hapmster.
Love, Brett
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyn. I am 8 years old. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would like a phone.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby. I am 7 years old. i have been good. for Christmas i would like. a ipad and super smash bros and a puppy! i want a Lot of cool stuff but not to much I am relly good.
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
My name is Elizabeth I am 8 years old. I have been good this years. for Christmas I would like ds and a iPhone and a dashuml WoW. adasit masr. a LoL qlay home. and a dig tebe dear,
Love,
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaiah. I am 7 years. old I have been nise. this years I what a shraseir an a kite an a xbox an a cookbook an a phone Game for my Xbox ana car nefe Gon an a Gope ALABAMA cup woch IPad ana ALABAMA ring. merecsms.
Love, Isaiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Destinee. I am 8 yeare old. I have been nice this year. for Christmas, I would like I would like a bike and a baby alive fairee I would leev you sum Cookies and milk and ceris for reindeers thank you, santa merry, Christmas
Love, Destinee
Dear Santa,
My name is Keven. iam 9 years old. i have been kanugud this year. For christmas i would like i wot a cry like cry i wot a nrf i like nrf i wot a bok iilke i wot a nu clos i ilke clos i wot a dog i ilke dog i wot a shus i ilke shus i wot a hat i ilke i hop you cum to my Home
Love, Keven
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I am 8 years old. I have been good this year. for Chistmas I would like a tamagoche. and satbrad. an a XBax 1. an I will Live catis and mrik and som cris
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name Phebie. I am 8 years old. I have been good this year. I will rbing you cookies and milk. and the raindeer carets and water. I would like a Five Supris mini brands and lps and lols and iPhon and cats
Love, Phebie
Dear Santa,
My name is Dylan I am 7 year's old I have be a good kid I want a XboX. And some poke'mon card. And some lego's. And a dj marsh melo. and Xbox gams. And a dj yondr achnfiger. and a sckolchrugr achnfigr.
Love, Dylan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mayte. I am 9 years old. I been good this years. For christmas, I would like a Ipoom and a LOL doll and a bts poster and a dog man book and some new shoes and a to iPhone 11s and to LoL dolls thank you
Love, Mayte Alozo
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayslee I am 8 yeare old. I have been gud For christmos I would like ntoswe code riswon pusp a boxrok odk absb adat adut Cleafran a clemn ceaf
Love, Hayslee
Dear Santa,
My nam is Crimson. and i am 8 years old. for christmas i would like cozmo and a bike a big sience kit and a roodoph stuff anamile and the movie christmas story.
Love, Crimson
Dear Santa,
my name is Adrian and i am 8 years old i have been good this year for Christmas i would like a cozmo and a xbox controler that lights up. thake you
Love, Adrian Sutton
Dear Santa,
My name is Grayson. i am 7 years old. I have been Good this year. for Chrismas I would like Markers and Clay for Chrismas. and a apple ipad with a case and nike shoes and a i phone x and pza costume
Love, Grayson
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my parents. I would love a few gifts for being so nice. Here is my list: twiste pet, LOL's, lpS, gluvs, hat, slim, piccher book, cemry, mecen grler doll, a poster uv spider mane.
Love, Kyleena Garcia
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so nice. Here is my list: 5 i Phone11, a Robot klenre, stike takloo, a kumputr, 10 ti di shrts, rambo makup.
Love, Riley hughes
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very kind to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so kind. Here is my list: 3xbox1 game pass card, 6 bakogon toys, 3 Star wars Lego sets, 3 ninJago Lego sets, 6 Hexbug toys, big box of Legos, 2 i Phone 11s, 1 samsung, Youtube Chanel, 1 gold xbox one gift card.
Love, Preston Mills
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very helpful to my Mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so loving. Here is my list: a bunch of Stranger things stuff, black Xbox 1, brave digger, a bunch of Nerf guns.
Love, Ashton Pack
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very Helpful to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so Loving. Here is my list: X Box 1, toys, cool shos, Books, maJick Pins, fortnite toys, fortnit chest, Ckr Pit, Bron, lego set.
Love, Darrell Lucas
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very kind to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so kind. Here is my list: slap braslit, drone, skatebboard, skates, belego, a bick.
Love, Blake Wildeman
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very helpful to my Baby brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so helpful. Here is my list: Poopsie, cuteie tootie, lol supris, lol pets, elve on the self, 10 IPhone, tresure x, spakle critter, lol hairdolls, nintindo switch.
Love, Emmaleigh Mathis
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very kind to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so helpful. Here is my list: drone, PS4 gift card, Nerf Bullet's, i phone, money $20, Batterys, legos, cross Bow Nerf, toy spider, XXBOX gift card.
Love, Karter Davis
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so nice. Here is my list: my little Ponys, Presesa, baby doll, io18t, pici.
Love, Zoey Haggermaker
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very I am sow good to my Mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so good. Here is my list: I won't Loveed, a iPhon 11, Monye.
Love, Maci Dutton
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so nice. Here is my list: 10 i Phone 11, a bmx bike, hot wheel, skisti neckles, call of Dutey, firecraft 5, air pods, i Pade, kttten Plush, little bitty.
Love, Tammie
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my mommy. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so nice. Here is my list: milif stuf, hachmrs, Pooseslims, milif dol maching, hachmrs hat, LoL, macup, Bath stck, stupum, sals.
Love, Kristina Carwile
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very kind to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so kind. Here is my list: i Phone 11 Pro, er Pods, 2 mins brase, 1 big slims, skacks, 10000 dolls.
Love, Marley Carter
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very kind to my sister. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so loving. Here is my list: 4 iPhone 11 Pro, 4 iPhone Pro, 20 bias, Home, iPhone 6, 1000 dolls, baya cat, big Home, 100 iPhone pro, 1000002 dolls.
Love, Khloe Hyder
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very helpful to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being helpful. Here is my list: 1000 Peace crafts set, I Phone 11 Pro, tablit, xbox cord, alf on the shelf, fare god parits, 10000 Presents, cool cloths, cool neklis's, cool braslits.
Love, Brantley Berzett
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so helpful. Here is my list: Magic Balls, magic hat, snake stuf, sorceror hat, sorceror wand, Liongart, slap braclet, drone, scatebord, rollerskate.
Love, Blane Bates
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very nice to my sisters. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so nice. Here is my list: toy Santa, toy store 4, a yoy pump 4, a tinbswich, achra, aform, rill pupe and, 10 BuB gums, 4 slims, taBlit.
Love, Zander Vance
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very helpful to my mom. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so helpful. Here is my list: iPhone 11, tadlet, buzlit hover, tok Elf.
Love, Noah Kimbrough
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very respectful to my family. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so respectful. Here is my list: Cry Baby, skate bord, tiny tucins, 600 LOL's, 100,00000 LOL's, huver bord's, Jiny in a boldle, fuzzy pet.
Love, Kenlee Collins
dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am always very helpful to my brother. I would love a few gifts for Christmas for being so kind. Here is my list: call of duty WWII, b my game for PS4, modre bike game, I Phone ten, call of Duty Modern Warfare.
Love, Chance Harris
Dear Santa,
I want the iPhone 11 Pro an I want a toy car an I will put some milk an cookis out for you. I love rudoph. I have your sleigh and I might have a elfe. I love your outfit. Love Santa. Marry Christmas Santa.
From Joden to Santa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wont Voltron and if you can’t find Voltron can you get me the solo Millennuum Falcon? If you do not know it is a lego. The second thing I wont for Christmas is sum video games. Mery Christmas. I also wont sum sprises. How are you and Mrs. Claus?
By Bryant
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I just have 5 thinig on my list. Can you pleses bring me new phone? Not a apple phone a phone case screen rrteeter, LOL’s piseep, and XOXO freanids? Thake you. Oh bir the way how is Mrs. Claser and Rudolph? New Phone, Phone case, Sceen prfert, LOL Spiseer, XOXO freanid.
Love, Julia
Dear Santa,
I have not been so good this year. I have tried to be good but I just get mad easy I try no to but it’s a habbit for some reason. Christmas has always been my favorite thing to do. I have always belived in you and you have never failed Christmas. I don’t know what kind of cookies we are going to lay out for you. How is Rudoph and the reindeer doing this year? This is a couple of things I want for Christmas. I would like a huge star wars lego set, I would like every Big Nate book, and every Pete the cat book, I really want fluffy Christmas sock, I want a wresiling ring, I want the Rock, I want Bray Wyatt, I want Randy Orton, I want Bron Strewan, I want Big E, I want Kofi Kingston, I want Xzaviar Woods, I want Mark Henwry, and a wresiling belt.
Love, Wyatt Patrick
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph this year? Im doing great and how is miss clous doing? This Christmas can I have a Barbie dream house, air pods, cloths, shoes, Dork Dires, iPhone 11. Merry Christmas Santa and Rudolph and miss clous.
Love, Ja’Keriyah
Dear Santa,
I want to now wy my elfe is not moving can you springkl some magick dust on hem. Becas if you don’t Il be sade. And thaink you for every think you do. Love Aiden. A mickrascop, snowbord, an telascop, iPhonem a nerf gun, an xbox Haloe gam, sincse set, a cat, lego star wars sete.
By Aiden
Dear Santa,
Can I please have a box full of book? Santa your are so nice. Can I please have a toy? Santa can I please have some cloths and shoses please, How is Mrs clase doing?
Love, Mattilynn
Dear Santa,
How are you? How is Rudolph? Your the best! My elf’s are crazy in a good and silly. Thay make me laugh hehehe. Do you like puppys? Can I have a puppy for Christmas?
Love, Eva
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a dog and also want sum now shose. By the way, how is missis claws doing? I want my foster mom to be happy. I want my mom to be back for Christmas. I have bin a little bad. I want to see my dad. I haven’t sall him in a long time. Thank you for evry gift you and your elf make.
Love, Bentley Frost
Dear Santa,
I have kinda been good. I want a colletion of Dork Diary books. How is Mrs. Clause? How many reindeer do you have. I will leave you a brownie or cookie and milk. This year we have different stokings and cocoa has one to. I want some more fuzy socks please. What do you do for summer. Me and my teacher love Starbucks! So I want a starbucks gift card please! I have craked my phone twic so can I have another screen protector please. The seond time I craked it I was giving my dog a bath and I put it on the dryer and my phone was out of the case and he was acting crazy and I bumped into the dryer and it craked bad so can you please I need one!!!! The end
By Maddie
Dear Santa,
How have you and the reindeer been doing? Can you also tell Elfie McElf Face to please come back and can you also tell her to stop trying to steal Mrs. Moss’ job? My favrot reindeer is Rudolph but not to be mean to the others. I know I have already sent you a letter but I would like to make some changes, if that is ok with you. Oh! Also the kittens are doing great! Enjoy the cookies and milk we give you! Also the elves have been good! I have been good this year too! So here is my Christmas list! Thank you for all you do! 1. Fishton drake “Marissa May” 2. Fuzzy socks 3. Goodnight forest pack and play 4. Clothes 5. Shoes 6. Blanket (puppy) 7. Big Hatchimal 8. Nurf gun 9. Gizmo watch 10. I-pod Thanks!
Love, Cora
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a lion guard set in my opinion I think lion guard is the best. I also wanted to now how you and mrs. Claus are. The next thing I would like is magic treehouse books. This year if bin decent I had some fites whith my brother. The next thing I want is Hon cean toys. I wanted to nou how the reindeer are? The next thing I want is Alabama stuff. I wanted to now how maleigy toys are going.
Love, trevor
Dear Santa,
How are you going? I’s Rudolf being good? I just been a little bad. I also been fantianstic. I been gitting A’s and B’s are really good C’s are just a little bad. How is Comit and Blizent and also Danzer and Cupit and Doner are doing. I really want a hover bourd and dffreind ship braclet’s. I hope you give me present. I really want my mom to be happy and exsidid about Christmas and Daddy. I really like some books about dogs and cats. My elf still hastnt came yet. Plese let him come! Is cookie okay? I didn’t touch her last year and let Mrs. Moss have a Jolly holly Christmas.
By Aurree Jude Stanford
Dear Santa,
I have ben deseit this yir. Can I plese have a xbox 2020? Can I have my mom and dad hapee? And I wut you to have a wudful yir. Can I have a tofles qius?
By Mikey
Dear Santa
I want Fishlegs and meatlug I want 5 anmla or 1 big stuff anmla? I want a phone can I have a toy unicorn name starlily I want books for Chistmas I want my bother to come home I want a trampoline and a pool can I have a stuff anmla lab dog and it is gray with brown and black spots can I have a puppy I love you.
By Sydney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.